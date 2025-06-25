Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 114.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $962,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AppFolio by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 114,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AppFolio

In other AppFolio news, insider Elizabeth Erin Barat sold 4,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.79, for a total value of $1,066,512.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,363.54. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 5,900 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total value of $1,247,555.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,938,308.15. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock worth $4,024,220 and have sold 11,639 shares worth $2,547,802. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APPF. DA Davidson raised shares of AppFolio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AppFolio

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $232.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $216.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.39. AppFolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.01 and a fifty-two week high of $274.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 0.87.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The company had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About AppFolio

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.