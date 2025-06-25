Edmp Inc. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $807,352,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $234,028,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,889,624 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,907,568,000 after purchasing an additional 734,268 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 18,202.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 545,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $133,003,000 after purchasing an additional 542,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $145,733,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $249.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.86. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.30 and a 12-month high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

