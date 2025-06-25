Strategic Investment Advisors MI Buys 1,429 Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,713 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 52-week low of $194.30 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.86.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 4.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on FedEx from $331.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $323.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FedEx news, COO John Alan Smith sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total value of $1,499,050.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,686,161.85. This trade represents a 20.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.