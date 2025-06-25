Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys 13,954 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,971,471 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,427,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,720,000 after purchasing an additional 746,626 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,758 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,143,000 after purchasing an additional 224,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPST opened at $50.61 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $50.50.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

