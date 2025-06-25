SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) is Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,924 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF accounts for 5.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 3.80% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $32,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,246,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,231,000 after purchasing an additional 310,569 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 601,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,821 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 160,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 153,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 22,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrien Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrien Investments Inc. now owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $85.88. The firm has a market cap of $860.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

