Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 226 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 7,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at $185,576.46. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $351.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $352.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.26. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

