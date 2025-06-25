Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 3,713 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of BSJS opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $22.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.