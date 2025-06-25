Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 13,115 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 164.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,561,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,538,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,338,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,467,000 after purchasing an additional 661,436 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,380,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 541,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 11,353.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,917,000 after acquiring an additional 533,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,583,300. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $60.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.26). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRNS. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

