Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 70.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $349,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,883,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,943,000 after buying an additional 601,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.67 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.98 and a 200-day moving average of $176.24. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.