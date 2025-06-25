Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 88.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of BOND opened at $91.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.82 and its 200-day moving average is $91.09.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.