JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 30,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 233,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,111 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $56.99.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

