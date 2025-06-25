Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 5,535 Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lessened its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,535 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCV. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,878,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $496,000. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

NYSE BCV opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average is $17.80. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $18.79.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

