Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases 905 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 50,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 34,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $23.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0868 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.