Legacy Advisors LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Corteva from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Corteva Stock Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $73.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.09.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.77%. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 41.46%.

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.