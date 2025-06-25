Legacy Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in RTX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock opened at $141.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.84. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Benchmark raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.12.

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

