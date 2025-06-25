Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,640 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 47.8% in the first quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $672,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,892,190.20. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Karen Sykes sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $657,097.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,365 shares in the company, valued at $14,400,425.20. The trade was a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,024 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Price Performance

ROST opened at $128.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.36 and a 1 year high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ross Stores from $168.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.53.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

