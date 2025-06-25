Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Corporation International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Service Corporation International by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. Service Corporation International has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $89.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Service Corporation International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $410,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,651.72. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

