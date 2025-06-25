Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $690,000 Investment in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,423 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shell by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,938,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,562,412,000 after buying an additional 408,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after buying an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $208.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.41.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Shell’s payout ratio is 65.90%.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.26.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.