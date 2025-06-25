Angie You Buys 1,403 Shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) Director Angie You acquired 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $13,230.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,040. The trade was a 5.28% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Angie You also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Angie You bought 26,597 shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $249,745.83.

ORIC opened at $10.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.67. The company has a market cap of $893.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.49.

Oric Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ORIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORIC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boxer Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,982,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new position in Oric Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,809,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,080,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 802,632 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,845,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 1,331.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 509,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 473,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

