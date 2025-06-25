Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $64.31 and a 1-year high of $105.19.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $123,586.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,576,224.64. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George Oliver sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total transaction of $9,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 904,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,924,768.50. The trade was a 9.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,669,414. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

