Robert Aflatooni Sells 175 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) insider Robert Aflatooni sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $17,069.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,415.70. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $98.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $109.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.37.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar Tree

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.