Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneywise Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 76,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Christian Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of TPHD stock opened at $37.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.82. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

