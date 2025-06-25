Spirepoint Private Client LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $277.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $265.22 and its 200-day moving average is $265.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

