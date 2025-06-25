Embree Financial Group Trims Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after buying an additional 3,297,648 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6,181.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,713,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,098,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,809 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,586,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,701,000 after purchasing an additional 853,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,751,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $86.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.2498 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.