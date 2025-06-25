Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN) Stake Boosted by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJAN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 411,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 331,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,557 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 5.0%

Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12-month low of $42.24 and a 12-month high of $50.32. The company has a market cap of $304.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.85.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

