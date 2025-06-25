Spirepoint Private Client LLC Makes New Investment in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)

Spirepoint Private Client LLC bought a new position in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $780,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Bally’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,187,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Bally’s to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bally’s from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.96.

Bally’s Stock Performance

BALY stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Bally’s Corporation has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $488.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. is a global casino-entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. It operates through the following segments: Casinos & Resorts, International Interactive, and North America Interactive. The Casinos & Resorts segment consists of the company’s casino and resort properties, a horse racetrack, and a golf course.

