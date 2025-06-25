A Brooke Seawell Sells 54,467 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) Director A Brooke Seawell sold 54,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $8,000,112.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,461,641.60. This trade represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A Brooke Seawell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVIDIA alerts:

On Monday, June 23rd, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,681 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total transaction of $7,999,689.27.

On Friday, June 20th, A Brooke Seawell sold 55,282 shares of NVIDIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.71, for a total value of $7,999,858.22.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $147.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average of $126.59.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Arete Research upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.69.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swedbank AB grew its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 41,458,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682,525 shares during the last quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.2% during the first quarter. Real Talk Capital LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 169,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 372,448 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $40,372,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 732,482 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $79,386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.