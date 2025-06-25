AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 2.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exponent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Exponent by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $72.43 and a one year high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $83.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,849.28. The trade was a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

