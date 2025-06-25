AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,426 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 69.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,426 shares during the quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $378,140,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

