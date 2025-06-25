Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST) Receives $34.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.08.

Several brokerages have commented on ST. Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. Sensata Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.23.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $911.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 515.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1,575.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

