International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $253.75.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $293.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.40. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $170.41 and a 1-year high of $294.60. The firm has a market cap of $273.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,909,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,589,145,000 after purchasing an additional 427,499 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,984,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,634,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650,534 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in International Business Machines by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,845,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,384,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,147,608,000 after acquiring an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

