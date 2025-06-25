Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIPR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. SSA Swiss Advisors AG purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth about $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.70. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.86.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

