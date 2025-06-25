Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Friday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, June 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Techne Trading Up 1.4%

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $83.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

