Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) vs. SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) and SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrun and SolarBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrun -129.97% 9.42% 2.22% SolarBank -40.54% -24.80% -8.92%

Risk & Volatility

Sunrun has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarBank has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

91.7% of Sunrun shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sunrun shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrun and SolarBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrun 4 10 10 0 2.25 SolarBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Sunrun currently has a consensus price target of $13.43, suggesting a potential upside of 86.50%. SolarBank has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 235.20%. Given SolarBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SolarBank is more favorable than Sunrun.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunrun and SolarBank”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrun $2.04 billion 0.81 -$2.85 billion ($12.13) -0.59 SolarBank $37.08 million 1.71 -$2.56 million ($0.45) -3.98

SolarBank has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sunrun. SolarBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunrun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sunrun beats SolarBank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrun



Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes. Its primary customers are residential homeowners. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network. Sunrun Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About SolarBank



SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects. It offers solar energy solutions in the areas of behind-the-meter solar power plants, electricity grid connected community solar gardens, and utility scale solar farms. The company was formerly known as Abundant Solar Energy Inc. and changed its name to SolarBank Corporation in October 2022. SolarBank Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

