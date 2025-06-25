Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and traded as high as $33.39. Astronics shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 450 shares traded.

Astronics Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -277.81 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.59.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astronics had a positive return on equity of 18.45% and a negative net margin of 0.43%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

