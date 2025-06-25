Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and traded as low as C$0.37. Touchstone Exploration shares last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 27,500 shares trading hands.

Touchstone Exploration Stock Up 4.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94.

About Touchstone Exploration

Touchstone Exploration Inc is an international upstream oil and gas company currently active in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It is primarily engaged in the exploration and the acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons in onshore reservoirs in Trinidad. The company holds interests in producing and exploration properties in southern Trinidad, which is approximately 90,000 gross acres of exploration and development rights.

