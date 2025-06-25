Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as low as C$4.40. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 60,670 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Dynacor Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DNG

Dynacor Group Stock Down 2.0%

Dynacor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.22. The company has a market cap of C$132.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

About Dynacor Group

(Get Free Report)

Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.