Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.70 and traded as low as C$4.40. Dynacor Group shares last traded at C$4.48, with a volume of 60,670 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Dynacor Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. Dynacor Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.
Dynacor, with 27 years of experience, is a Canadian-based dividend-paying industrial gold ore processor. The corporation is engaged in gold production by processing ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. Dynacor operates in Peru, where its management and processing teams have decades of experience working with ASM miners.
