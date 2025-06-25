Head-To-Head Comparison: Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) vs. PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX)

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR – Get Free Report) and PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.4% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of PainReform shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Marker Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of PainReform shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Marker Therapeutics has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PainReform has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marker Therapeutics -224.46% -101.87% -83.02% PainReform N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and PainReform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Marker Therapeutics and PainReform”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marker Therapeutics $6.59 million 2.47 -$10.73 million ($1.33) -1.08 PainReform N/A N/A -$14.59 million ($147.33) -0.01

Marker Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than PainReform. Marker Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PainReform, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Marker Therapeutics and PainReform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marker Therapeutics 0 0 2 2 3.50 PainReform 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marker Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 814.35%. PainReform has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 442.74%. Given Marker Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marker Therapeutics is more favorable than PainReform.

Summary

Marker Therapeutics beats PainReform on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens. The company also develops MT-401-OTS for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and MT-601 to treat lymphoma and pancreatic cancer. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the reformulation of established therapeutics and provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It develops PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for pain treatment of patients undergoing bunionectomy and second trial for pain treatment of hernia repair operations. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

