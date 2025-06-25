Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.81. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 30,093 shares.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
