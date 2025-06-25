Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $10.81. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 30,093 shares.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.83.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invictus Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

