Graystone (OTCMKTS:GYST) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Graystone shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 25,280 shares trading hands.
Graystone Trading Up 15.4%
About Graystone
The Graystone Company, Inc, a financial services company, provides mortgage services and investment solutions. It offers home purchase, home refinance, and commercial lending solutions. The company is based in Plantation, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Graystone
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- Analyst Sees Meta Hitting $800: What May Lead Shares to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Graystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.