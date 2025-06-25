Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.53 and traded as high as $78.25. Truxton shares last traded at $78.00, with a volume of 301 shares trading hands.

Truxton Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $224.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.34.

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Truxton Cuts Dividend

About Truxton

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Truxton’s payout ratio is currently 30.26%.

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

