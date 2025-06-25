Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,005.99 ($68.15) and traded as high as GBX 5,650 ($76.91). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 5,600 ($76.23), with a volume of 717 shares trading hands.

Camellia Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,005.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,812.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £154.19 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.47.

Camellia (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (155.70) (($2.12)) earnings per share for the quarter. Camellia had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Camellia Plc will post 90.0000026 earnings per share for the current year.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc is an AIM-Listed UK based company that primarily invests in agricultural businesses in Africa, Asia and South America. The primary crops are tea, macadamia nuts and avocados. Secondary crops include forestry, arable, rubber, and wine grapes. Camellia also has two subsidiary companies in the UK which are engaged in engineering and luxury tea marketing.

