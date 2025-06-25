Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 252.13 ($3.43) and traded as high as GBX 260.20 ($3.54). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 259 ($3.53), with a volume of 549,213 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PETS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.08) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 290 ($3.95) to GBX 245 ($3.34) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Pets at Home Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 252.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 232.21. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.69.

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported GBX 21 ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. Pets at Home Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pets at Home Group Plc will post 22.67844 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pets at Home Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 9th that allows the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Pets at Home Group

In related news, insider Michael Iddon sold 42,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.62), for a total value of £114,058.14 ($155,265.64). Also, insider Lyssa McGowan sold 80,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.62), for a total transaction of £215,135.48 ($292,860.71). Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Pets at Home Group

We are the UK’s leading pet care business, providing pet owners with everything they need to be able to look after their pet – from food, toys and bedding, and grooming services, right the way through to first opinion veterinary care.

Our stores represent a unique environment and provide a practical, fun and unique experience for pet owners.

Featured Articles

