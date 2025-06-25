Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $39,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,736,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,534 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,427,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,940,000 after buying an additional 155,369 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,321,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,543,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,485,527,000 after buying an additional 810,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,456,864,000 after acquiring an additional 149,124 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

REGN stock opened at $522.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.35. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $476.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 31.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $547.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $759.00 to $652.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $917.00 to $804.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $836.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.