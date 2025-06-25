Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.11% of HubSpot worth $32,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its position in HubSpot by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $775.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $885.00 to $745.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.71.

HubSpot Price Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $557.31 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,238.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $598.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $653.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.60, for a total transaction of $4,578,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 525,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,135,018.20. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

