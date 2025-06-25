GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of TriNet Group worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 643.8% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in TriNet Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TriNet Group by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNET has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

TriNet Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.90. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $116.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.32. TriNet Group had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 237.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is 32.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

In other news, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 500 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total value of $41,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,963.62. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jeffery Jon Hayward sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $117,891.48. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,741.28. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $175,291 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TriNet Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.