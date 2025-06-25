GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,740 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,117,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,661,000 after purchasing an additional 326,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Globe Life by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,932,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,568,000 after buying an additional 223,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Globe Life by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,615,000 after buying an additional 118,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,284,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,228,000 after purchasing an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,234,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,623,000 after purchasing an additional 95,091 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $123.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.56. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.36 and a 52-week high of $133.76.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.17). Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $737,387.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,834,317.98. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globe Life from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Globe Life from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

