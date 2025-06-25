Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $34.53 Million Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $34,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $280.47 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $130.08 and a 52 week high of $285.75. The firm has a market cap of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 47.89%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.90.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 165,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,055.10. The trade was a 10.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

