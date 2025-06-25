GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 686 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.36% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:RWK opened at $115.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $93.24 and a 12 month high of $127.38. The company has a market capitalization of $814.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.17.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

