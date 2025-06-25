GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 2,560 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Charles Schwab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW opened at $89.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.21. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $90.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,548,152.32. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

